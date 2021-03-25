McDonald, Wildcats roar past BYU and into Sweet 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong second half propelled Arizona to a 52-46 win over BYU in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 24.
Aari McDonald led the Wildcats with a game-high 17 points while Cate Reese added 12.
McDonald, a second-team all-American selection by ESPN and the Associated Press, also had 11 rebounds and three assists.
No. 3 Arizona (18-5) will face the winner of the Texas A&M-Iowa State game in the Sweet 16. Tipoff will be 8 p.m. Saturday and the game will be on ESPN2.
Arizona, in the tourney for the first time in 16 years, crushed Stony Brooke 79-42 in the first round. BYU upset No. 6 Rutgers 69-66 in its opener.
BYU, which ended its season at 19-5, was led by Shaylee Gonzales’ 16 points
