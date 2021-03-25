New COVID-19 variant detected on UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona reports having detected the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus on campus through a research study done in a lab.
The university says this variant was first detected in the U.K. and is 50% more transmittable and according to the CDC, symptoms are likely to be more severe if contracted.
School officials advise everyone continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The university of Arizona POD is now offering appointments to anyone 16 and older. Available appointments for the following week can be scheduled every Friday at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
