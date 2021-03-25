Revolutionary opioid addiction treatment could be on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is alarming new data about the opioid epidemic, but two experts say the pandemic may have brought a revolutionary new treatment with it.
“I couldn’t have foreseen this happening outside of an unprecedented worldwide pandemic,” said Christopher Abert, the Executive Director of Southwest Recovery Alliance. “I hate to look at the silver lining when we have 500,000 mourning families in our country.”
In the last year, during the pandemic, opioid deaths across the country have risen almost 40 percent.
Abert says some of the rise was expected, even before the pandemic hit.
“Arizona specifically exceeded the initial projections for this year,” said Abert.
Doctor Beth Meyerson with the University of Arizona says the pandemic is making it harder to receive treatment.
“Some people decided to take themselves out of treatment because their providers were not practicing safely for COVID,” said Dr. Meyerson.
Dr. Meyerson says “MOUD” is the gold standard in treating opioid addition. It stands for Medication for Opioid Use Disorder. Patients are prescribed methadone and/or buprenorphine. The medication works with the brain to curve the opioid craving.
For years, people had to go to a treatment center to take the medication under the watch of medical professionals. But to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government relaxed regulations.
“They allowed telehealth phone and video with your clinicians. They allowed multi-day dosing so you wouldn’t have to go every morning or everyday,” said Dr. Meyerson.
Both Dr. Meyerson and Ambert say because treatment centers aren’t always close to where people live, this could change everything. They say patients wouldn’t have to skip work as often to go to treatment, and those who live in more rural areas wouldn’t have to drive hours each day.
As a apart of their research, Dr. Meyerson says she and her team at the University of Arizona will survey thousands of medical professionals and about 200 people currently receiving treatment.
Abert also says, in last eight years fentanyl overdoses in the US have risen 1,000-percent. But Arizona exceeds the national average. And in that same time period, fentanyl overdoes in the state are up 1,350 percent.
