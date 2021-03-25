Tucson doctor announces bid for Rep. Kirkatrick’s congressional seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just weeks after Representative Ann Kirkpatrick announces she will not seek re-election in 2022, we are getting a look at what names could be on the ballot.
On Thursday, Mar. 25, Dr. Randy Friese announced he is running for Congress. A veteran of the United States Navy, an educator, and a trauma surgeon, he says this is “a race we cannot afford to lose if we’re going to keep our progressive majority in Washington.”
Dr. Friese says he was called to service back in 2011 when a “deranged gunman” opened fire on Tucson residents at former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords rally.
“That day changed my life,” Dr. Friese said in a news release. “I never expected to run for public office — but I knew I couldn’t just stay silent and carry on while the gun violence epidemic needlessly devastated community after community.”
Ending gun violence, along with addressing problems in the public education and healthcare system are some of the issued Dr. Friese says he will dedicate his time to.
In a tweet, he says Arizona District-02 “deserves a champion.”
“From life-saving gun reform to finally putting this pandemic behind us and #BuildingBackBetter, we have huge opportunities,” Dr. Friese said.
To learn more about Dr. Friese, visit his website.
