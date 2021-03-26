Arizona announces opening of indoor state-run vaccination site in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is opening the first state-run indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site in East Valley.
Beginning Monday, April 5, the site will replace the outdoor facility at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The Mesa distribution center operated by Dexcom, maker of innovative continuous glucose monitoring products for people with diabetes.
“As the hot summer months approach, we want to ensure our vaccination sites continue to operate efficiently,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Health care professionals, volunteers, staff, and those getting vaccinated need access to safe, weather-friendly sites as vaccine doses are administered, and this indoor site helps address that need.”
Residents who received their first doses at the Chandler-Gilbert facility on March 14 and after have been scheduled for their second doses at the Dexcom site.
“We’re grateful for the support from Dexcom and other partners to make this indoor site a reality and maintain our momentum getting vaccine to Arizonans,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.
The site will start out offering 3,000-4,000 appointments a day, operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It can support 12,000 appointments and 24/7 operation. Appointments are required.
Dexcom’s 500,000-square-foot Mesa Regional Distribution Center is located at 8046 E. Ray Road, near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road.
About 30,000 square feet will be dedicated to the state-run mass-vaccination center through June 30.
AZDHS has not announced when appointments will open for the Mesa vaccination site.
Registration is available for state sites and many others HERE.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
