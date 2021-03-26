AZ Department of Corrections vaccinating inmates at state complexes and private prisons

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is offering COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at its 10 state complexes as well as private prison facilities.
The department has received 3,940 doses thus far from the Arizona Department of Health Services and has administered 3,337 total vaccines to date.
Additionally, private prisons have administered 1,034 vaccines to date. Currently, ADCRR has an inmate population of 36,768, and will continue to offer the vaccines as they are allocated to the department by the state.
“We are grateful for the support of Governor Doug Ducey and our ongoing collaboration with ADHS Director, Dr. Cara Christ, in offering our inmate population the vaccine, especially those who are at higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said ADCRR Director David Shinn. “ADCRR continues to work closely with ADHS to ensure that inmates interested in receiving the vaccine are given the opportunity to do so. It is another significant step towards keeping inmates, correctional employees and our communities safe.”
Up to date data on vaccinations in Arizona’s prison system may be accessed [HERE].
