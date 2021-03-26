AZ Department of Corrections vaccinating inmates at state complexes and private prisons

“We are grateful for the support of Governor Doug Ducey and our ongoing collaboration with ADHS Director, Dr. Cara Christ, in offering our inmate population the vaccine, especially those who are at higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said ADCRR Director David Shinn. “ADCRR continues to work closely with ADHS to ensure that inmates interested in receiving the vaccine are given the opportunity to do so. It is another significant step towards keeping inmates, correctional employees and our communities safe.”