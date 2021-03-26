AZDHS releases more than 75k vaccine appointments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is opening more than 75,000 appointments for residents looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials say these will be first-dose appointments at state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties. As of Wednesday, Mar. 24, Arizonans 16 and up are now eligible to register for the vaccine.
According to AZDHS, here are the number of appointments that will be available for the week of Mar. 29.
- State Farm Stadium in Glendale: 38,540
- Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe: 13,980
- UArizona in central Tucson: 8,150
- Chandler-Gilbert Community College: 10,200
- Yuma Convention Center: 6,300
CLICK HERE to register for a vaccine.
For those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
Officials say if you are unable to get an appointment on Fridays, check back throughout the week. It’s likely some more appointments will be available each day based on cancellations.
