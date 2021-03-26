Desert Financial, Fiesta Bowl give Random Acts of Kindness to organizations across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, representatives with the Fiesta Bowl Organization and Desert Financial Credit Union came to Tucson to show Random Acts of Kindness to various organizations in the area.
This was part of a traveling tour across the state called Kindness Arizona, where the organizations bring funds, equipment, supplies and much-needed cheer directly to communities around the state.
While in Tucson today, Kindness Arizona made stops at five organizations to offer these ‘random acts of kindness’, including the Salvation Army, Youth on Their Own, El Charro, United Way of Tucson & Southern Arizona and the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson.
“As we looked at how to support those who need additional resources in communities throughout Arizona, the concept of a Kindness Arizona caravan with multiple activities in each city quickly became a reality,” said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy. “Desert Financial shares a giving mindset and servant leadership, which will make Kindness Arizona a difference-maker for thousands of Arizona residents. Unfortunately, we missed the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade this season, but we are looking forward to spread kindness across the state.”
Other tour stop locations in Arizona include the Phoenix Metro area, Flagstaff and Prescott- for a total of 25 stops across the state. The tour ends on Friday, March 26.
“Like so many in the Valley, we look forward to the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade every year. While we prioritize health and safety, we’re taking the next step in the Kindness Revolution, as Kindness Arizona brings people together in a spirit of goodwill,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union. “We want to make a difference for some of the people affected most by COVID-19 and we’re excited to add this innovative component to our enduring partnership with Fiesta Bowl Charities.”
Given the current restrictions, the annual Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade will return in late December 2021.
Arizona’s most attended single-day event will march down its customary two-mile route through Central Phoenix and pay homage to the Fiesta Bowl’s 50th Anniversary.
