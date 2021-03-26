Elementary students jump back into physical education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -This week, thousands of students across Arizona returned to school for in-person instruction.
Academy Adventures Midtown, a K-5 elementary school in Tucson, is leaping back into physical education (PE).
“It helps them focus and it helps them be lighter,” said Megan Gilbert, a K-2 teacher at Academy Adventures. “With students being at home for so long, we wanted to make sure they safely transition into a physical routine.”
After seven months of learning from home, students are excited to be together again. However, teachers needed to find a way to limit contact. So, team sports are out and “unruly splats” has become the way forward.
“They are still able to be next to each other, but the competitions are a little more spaced apart,” Gilbert said.
The electronic devices aren’t just used for physical exercise. Students are engaging their brains, too.
“They are learning how to code,” said Gilbert. “[Unruly splats] have little counters; like a pedometer of sorts. You can code the colors in them, we have coded ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’, it can make sounds.”
“Coding is really fun because you can make all sorts of things,” said Kevin, a 4th grade student.
Rey, a 2nd grade student, says he’s really missed PE.
“[It’s important to exercise so] you grow up nice and strong,” said Rey. “You don’t want to be a fat person, just sitting there doing nothing. It’s good to be active! You don’t have to worry about COVID or anything, just wear your mask and be safe.”
