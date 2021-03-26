FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy conditions continue!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind still be a bit breezy Friday, but not as strong as what was felt Thursday. A slight chance for rain moves in Friday night through Saturday morning. Chance for Tucson is 30% late Friday, 10% through midday Saturday.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Still breezy.
TONIGHT: 20% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
