FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slim chance for showers tonight, then a big warming trend. Could we see out first 90 degree day of the year?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system will move through the state this evening into tomorrow morning bringing a slight chance for showers. By Sunday we will see a big warming trend as highs jump to 80 degrees. By this time next week, we could be looking at our first 90 degree day of the year.
TONIGHT: 30% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
