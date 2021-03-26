Hit-and-run damages power pole, causes lane restrictions on Oracle Road

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have closed the right lane of southbound Oracle Road from Hardy Road to Camino Greenfields because of a crash.
According to information from the Oro Valley Police Department, a vehicle crashed into a power pole shortly after midnight on Friday, March 26.
The driver fled the scene in the area of 8500 N. Oracle Road.
The crash caused significant damage. Crews from Tucson Electric Power expect to have the repairs done by the afternoon.
