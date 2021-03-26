No tuition, fee increase expected for most students at UArizona, ASU or NAU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second straight year, a majority of Arizona residents attending undergrad programs at the state’s three public universities won’t see a tuition increase.
On Friday, March 26, University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University released tuition and fee proposals for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The proposals will need to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents before they would go into effect. The board is set to meet Thursday, April 15 for the vote.
Before that, there will be a virtual hearing on Tuesday, April 6 so students can comment on the proposals. Instructions on how to comment, including a form to fill out to participate in the public hearing, will be posted under “public notices” on the ABOR website. You can send comments to tuition@azregents.edu
On April 8, ABOR will host a virtual workshop where university presidents will present their proposals. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.azregents.edu/
According to a letter from school president Dr. Robert C. Robbins, most students won’t see an increase in either tuition or mandatory fees.
Undergrad students who are not Arizona residents, undergrads who are not in the tuition guarantee program, and Arizona residents in graduate programs will all see a tuition increase of 1.4%. Grad students who are not residents will see an increase of .7%.
Other increases are:
- 3.0% tuition increase for first-year College of Medicine-Tucson resident students
- 1.0% tuition increase for first-year College of Medicine-Tucson non-resident students
- 3.0% tuition increase for all College of Medicine-Phoenix resident students
- 1.0% tuition increase for all College of Medicine-Phoenix non-resident students
- 2.0% tuition increase for all first-year College of Veterinary Medicine students
You can read the school proposal HERE.
In a letter, ASU President Michael M. Crow said the school is proposing no tuition increase for any current or incoming student.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has endured for more than a year and will continue to require careful navigation for the remainder of 2021 and beyond,” Crow wrote. “This public health crisis has posed numerous challenges and opportunities for us all, and throughout, Arizona State University has risen to the occasion and demonstrated its commitment to be of service during these extraordinary times. Our actions include advancing our charter promise to enhance accessibility to quality higher education and to support the success of our students.”
Crow said some fees will increase, but most are for new grad students.
You can read the school’s proposal HERE.
The school said it is not proposing any tuition increase for a majority of its students.
“Our proposal places a high priority on NAU’s mission of student access and success and the state’s goals of increasing postsecondary attainment,” said NAU President Rita Hartung Cheng. “NAU is a critical partner in guaranteeing Arizona has the talent pipeline to succeed in the state’s new economy. As a result of the governor’s proposed state investment in higher education this year, which will support key program expansion at NAU to meet Arizona’s workforce needs, our 2021-2022 tuition and fee recommendation is modest and consistent with discussions on the ongoing impact the pandemic has had on our students.”
The school also said that it won’t increase any mandatory fees.
NAU said it will ask for a 4.4% increase in housing rates and 2% increase in meal plans.
Read more about the school’s plans HERE.
