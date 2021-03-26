Pima County encourages businesses to continue COVID mitigation efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Pima County Health Department released a new advisory asking businesses to continue their efforts in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, despite Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s latest execuive order.
On March 25, Gov. Ducey removed limitations on businesses and the ability for local goverments to impose or hold up mask requirements. However, businesses may still enforce face masks, social distancing, and other tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“We can see that there is a pathway to the end of this pandemic,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director. “To stay on that path, we have to continue to protect each other and ourselves. Face masks, social distancing, and vaccination are all part of the steps that will get us there. We have to continue using these tools.”
Along with the Public Health Advisory from Pima County, the health department also encourages those celebrating passover over the Easter weekend to be thoughtful when it comes to large gatherings. Residents are encouraged to:
- Gather virtually, with people who live with you, OR outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.
- Enjoy traditional meals with those who live with you.
- Practice religious holiday customs at home.
- Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor.
- Watch virtual religious and cultural performances.
- Attend religious ceremonies virtually.
- If you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors.
