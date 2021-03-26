Road repair work begins next Thursday on Ina Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From Thursday, April 1 through Thursday, April 22, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a contractor with the Pima County Department of Transportation will begin paving Ina Road from Oracle Road to Pima Canyon Drive.
Work will begin on the outside lanes, starting in the eastbound direction. Traffic will be shifted to the newly paved lanes as they are completed, and milling and paving will continue on the inside lanes. One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times.
Temporary striping is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22.
Minor delays may occur during this work. Divers are asked to approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices.
Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on site to monitor traffic.
