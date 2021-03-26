Roadrunner Coffee opens second drive-thru location in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Jittery Javelina and Raging Roadrunner are just some of the creative names for a cup of joe that you’ll find at Roadrunner Coffee in Tucson.
Brandon Kelly and Darren Mills met 16 years ago while working in Seattle, WA, and say they always wanted to start a business together. In 2017, Mills was visiting Tucson with his family when their tradition of stopping at a local café ended, but not for lack of trying.
“We couldn’t find any good local coffee shops on our way,” Mills said. “The idea of bringing a drive-thru kiosk to Tucson was born.”
Like many start-up companies, the pair struggled to find someone to take a chance on “a business model they didn’t understand.”
However, the two soon found a fellow businessman from Seattle that owned a coffee shop in Tucson and wanted to sell. What a coincidence, right?
After visiting the shop in Jan. 2018, Mills and Kelly immediately put an offer on the shop with the intention of building a double-sided drive-thru. For the next few years, they worked to improve efficiency and equipment.
They even partnered with Tucson Coffee Roasters to get local beans and started serving alcohol.
Mills says the Thornydale location wasn’t enough, they wanted to expand their reach.
On Friday, Mar. 26, they opened a second Roadrunner Coffee location.
“It’s been a journey to get here and we couldn’t be more excited,” Kenny said. “We’re really excited to be open, really excited to have this location on the farther on the side of town, and hopefully more progress and expansion is coming.”
The new location is located at 1545 W. Wetmore Rd.
