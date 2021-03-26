State gives Pima County authority to work with FEMA on vaccination distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just two days after the state denied a federal FEMA site in Pima County, Arizona has said the county can work independently with the agency to operate a vaccine POD.
ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ made the announcement during her news conference on Friday, March 26.
When asked why the state declined to have a FEMA site in Pima County that would be able to vaccinate an additional 200,000 people, Gov. Doug Ducey said the state has its reasons.
“What we want to do is get the vaccine out. What we’ve asked for from the federal government is supply,” he said.
County officials were taken aback by the denial after they had set up the deal with FEMA.
In an emergency meeting Wednesday, March 24, the county board voted unanimously to ask the governor to reconsider his decision and if he didn’t, try to contract with FEMA directly.
Friday’s blessing from the state comes with the caveat that the effort does not result in a reduction of existing vaccine to the state or impact state vaccine resources and operations.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.