State voices concerns after allowing Pima County to accept help from FEMA

TUCSON, Ariz. - The biggest news for Pima County today was the state allowed it to accept help from FEMA. In doing so, the county will be able to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site without taking doses from the state.
But Arizona has its issues. In a statement released today by the Arizona Department of Health Services, officials say there have been concerns voiced by other states that host FEMA-operated vaccine sites, inlcuding:
● Long wait times.
● The state’s inability to maintain medical control.
● Poor treatment of state, local and healthcare partner staff by FEMA employees.
● Significant concerns about the impact on Arizona’s vaccine allocation, as other states with FEMA sites have indicated the allocation does NOT remain a federal allocation.
Additionally, AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ says she is concerned that Pima County does not possess the ability to adequately support a FEMA-run site “given their inability to financially sustain other COVID-19 related public health activities they have chosen to undertake, and have since billed the state for unapproved costs.”
Dr. Christ says, given this situation, the state will be requesting a written statement from Pima County assuring it and the federal government will be able to appropriately fund the activities required to run the federal vaccine site until reimbursement from FEMA is obtained.
The full letter directed to FEMA by Dr. Christ may be viewed bellow.
