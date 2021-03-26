98 year-old veteran gets birthday celebration he won’t forget

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Serving in WWII, Vietnam and for more than three decades- including during the Korean Conflict, and performed air defense during the Cold War- a southern Arizona veteran deserved a birthday party with a bang.
“I’m here every Thursday under the nose of this airplane,” said Col. Richard Bushong, who volunteers at the 390th Memorial Museum.
Under a B-17, exactly like one of the seven Bushong flew during his service, he volunteers for the museum and tells stories of his service to visitors.
“(He) loves to tell a story, and he goes into detail, he’s sharp as a tack,” Philip Bommarito, Vietnam veteran and Pima Air and Space Museum volunteer.
This Thursday was a little different. The museum put on a grand celebration for his 98th birthday. Music, cake, a family zoom and proclamations from area, state and national officials made for a special day he will never forget.
“I knew they were going to have a celebration, but this was glorious,” said Bushong.
It’s a big celebration because he’s not just anyone. As his fellow volunteers said, he is a living piece of history. He was just 20 years old when he flew his first mission.
During WWII, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for bringing his plane and crew safely home after he lost two engines over enemy territory. In total, he spent 32 years and eight days in the service and ultimately flew 43 different types of aircraft. He recalls the scariest mission he flew.
“This string of fighters was coming at us, and when they got in range, their guns were blinking. I was watching one of them, and I said, ‘that guy’s got me in his range, personally.’ I was so scared, I shriveled up as small as I could so he wouldn’t hit me,” he said.
His story captivated everyone in the museum—people gathering to hear, to learn and to celebrate a man who fought for freedom.
By the way, Bushong said he stays young because of his “much younger” 92 year old girlfriend—Nancy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.