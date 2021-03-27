AZDHS: More than 2M Arizonans have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A milestone for the state, as more than two million Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in December 2020.
The Arizona Department of Health Services says this milestone cements the state’s reputaion as a national leader in vaccine distribution.
AZDHS says nearly 3.2 million doses have been administered to date; and as of Saturday, March 27, about 1.2 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“State-run sites and many others are now vaccinating everyone 16 and older or 18 and older depending on the vaccine being used, and we’re looking forward to increasing supply from our federal partners,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “These safe and effective vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel after more than a year of struggle against COVID-19.”
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey urges those who are yet to be vaccinated, to do so as soon as possible, and thanks healthcare workers, staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly since vaccinations began to reach this milestone.
