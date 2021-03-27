FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 90s are making a comeback!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - I hope you enjoyed the last couple of cooler days, because those are a thing of the past! An upper level ridge builds in and temps skyrocket to 90 degrees by the end of the week! Other than some clouds here and there, things will be fairly quiet and warm.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
