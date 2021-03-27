La Indita Mexican Restaurant closing it’s main doors after more than 40 years serving Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson staple, La Indita Mexican Restaurant, on Fourth Avenue has been a go-to spot for many since 1983.
The restaurant has been a safe space for community members where they can find a traditional plate of mole served with rice and beans. All of the food made sure to be cooked with love.
“We have a family here, our family, but our customers are considered our family because after 40-years, how could they not be,” said Denise Schafer, daughter of the founder of the Tucson gem.
After decades of serving their community, Denise said they will soon have to turn over the keys. Last August the family received a notice that their building is up for sale.
“We never purchased the building, when we first moved here, we had a 20-year lease, we sub-leased from IBT’s,” she mentions.
Denise and her family had plans on buying the building, but instead, they were told it was connected to the bars building. Therefore, there was no way of splitting the two.
“Because they had first right of refusal, they were here first, they had the first choice to buy the building,” she said.
Denise tells us thanks to the little bit of savings they had put aside due to the pandemic, and the outpouring support from the community, they will be able to relocate across the street.
“I am a little sadden about things but if I’m across the street I will be able to look at the building and reminisce of the good times,” said Denise.
Both Denise and her family feel optimistic that they could continue the legacy of La Indita; one generation at a time. “We had this energy that just puts a fire under us and excites us and it makes us feel secure knowing that we have each other,” said Denise.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the family, the money will be used for any expenses to help relocate buildings.
