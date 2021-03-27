Local bar will still enforce masks and social distancing rules despite executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tonight begins the first weekend that local businesses now make the rules when it comes to enforcing masks and social distancing, per Governor Doug Ducey’s latest executive order.
Although restrictions have been eased up, for many business owners in downtown Tucson, the governor’s decision to ease up protocols is a step backwards.
“We were all unanimously in agreement to continue wearing masks and take all the restrictions even though those have been lifted,” said Ayla Kapahi, the Director of Productions at Borderlands.
Until all employees in this Tucson brewery get vaccinated, no measures will be eased up.
Es Teran, the co-owner of Borderlands, tells us the capacity will still run at 80 percent. “We will explain to the customer our policy, we’re still waiting on the county and the mayor’s office on how they will implement the policies as well.”
But for some locals ready to hit the night life in downtown, the executive order came at the right time. For James Pickeny being able to have the personal choice to wear a mask or not is a breath of fresh air.
“But as far as the mask coming off, I’m finally glad it’s over,” he said.
A lot of businesses I spoke with tonight didn’t want to go on camera because they were concerned about the backlash they’d face over enforcing or not enforcing face coverings.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.