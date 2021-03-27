Overnight lane restrictions Monday on westbound I-10 near Ruthrauff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A traffic switch will be taking place overnight on Monday, March 29 on I-10 near Ruthrauff Road.
The Tucson Department of Transportations says westbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The westbound exit to Sunset Road will also be closed during the same hours.
The department asks motorists to drive with caution when traveling through the area, and obey all traffic control signs.
The Interstate 10/Ruthrauff Road traffic interchange is being reconstructed to improve traffic operations on both roadways.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.