State reverses decision, Pima County gets FEMA site

“This afternoon I received a copy of the letter sent from Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that authorizes a FEMA-supported vaccination POD in Pima County. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I thank Gov. Ducey for his thoughtful reconsideration and allowing FEMA to vaccinate more than 210,000 county residents. The County Health Department will resume its planning with FEMA to begin administering these vaccines to County residents as soon as possible. I will be responding directly to Dr. Christ about her unfounded reservations and unwarranted criticisms expressed in her letter. Pima County has been operating multiple vaccination PODs since December without incident and with little to no state assistance.”