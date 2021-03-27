Tucson Parks & Rec to begin phased reopening of senior activity centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parks and Recreation with the City of Tucson will begin a phased reopening plan at recreation centers for senior activities beginning Tuesday, March 30.
Seniors will not need to be vaccinated, however, masks, wellness checks and physical distancing will be required.
Senior centers and program locations will open for activities 3 days per week, at 50% capacity, to participants over the age of 50. A schedule of locations and opening dates are listed below.
Opening Tuesday, March 30:
- El Pueblo Senior Center101 W. Irvington Road; Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Beginning April 5: Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Morris K. Udall Carol West Senior Addition 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road; Mon, Wed, Fri from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Armory Park Senior Center 220 S. 5th Avenue; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Opening Monday, April 5:
- El Rio Neighborhood Center 1390 W. Speedway Boulevard; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Freedom Park Center 5000 E. 29th Street; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fred Archer Center 1665 S. La Cholla Boulevard; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Quincie Douglas Center 1575 E. 36th Street; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Donna Liggins Center 2160 N. 6th Avenue; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- William M. Clements Center 8155 E. Poinciana Drive; Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Opening Monday, April 12:
- Randolph Center 200 S. Alvernon Way; Tues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.