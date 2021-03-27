UArizona transitions to Stage 3 of in-person learning starting Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a letter sent to University of Arizona students Friday, President Robbins announced the university will increase the number of in-person learning on campuses by transitioning to Stage 3 Instruction starting Monday, March 29.
This comes as vaccine registration elegibility expands in Arizona for anyone over 16 years of age.
University officials say this will allow for in-person learning for classes of up to 100 students. The U of A’s Office of the Provost says this includes all students living in Arizona, including out-of-state students and international students.
Physical distancing and mask-wearing will still be adhered to in classrooms, and all students who will be on campus for classes are required to participate in weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing.
