Bicyclist dies in delayed fatal collision downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - a bicyclist has died as the result of his injuries from a collision with a semi on Thursday.
On March 25, 2021, at 12:26 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to the intersection of W. Broadway Blvd. and S. 6th Ave. for a report of a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist.
Tucson Fire personnel arrived and rendered aid to the bicyclist, 64-year-old Frank Jerome Ruggirello. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined Ruggirello was riding his bicycle eastbound on Broadway Blvd. At that time, a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Broadway Blvd. in the curb lane. Officers say Ruggirello lost control and fell into the semi-truck’s lane of travel and was struck by the rear tires of the semi-trailer. The driver of the semi-truck immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.
An officer with specialized training in the detection and enforcement of impaired driving responded to the scene and determined the semi-truck driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
On March 27, 2021, the Office of the Medical Examiner advised detectives that Ruggirello had passed away from his injuries. Ruggirello’s next of kin has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this point.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.