Bicyclist dies in delayed fatal collision downtown

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined Ruggirello was riding his bicycle eastbound on Broadway Blvd. At that time, a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Broadway Blvd. in the curb lane. Officers say Ruggirello lost control and fell into the semi-truck’s lane of travel and was struck by the rear tires of the semi-trailer. The driver of the semi-truck immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.