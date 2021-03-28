Motorcyclist dies following fatal crash near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died following a deadly collision near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
On March 27, 2021, just after 11:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to 3300 block of S. Golf Links Rd. for the report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle.
Upon arrival, officers located the adult motorcyclist in the roadway. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as 34-year-old Matthew David Burns. Next of kin has been notified.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Burns was riding a silver 2016 Harley-Davidson X1 1200 Motorcycle. He was traveling westbound on E. Golf Links Rd. which curves into southbound travel. While negotiating the curve, Burns lost control of the motorcycle and struck the median, resulting in Burns being thrown from his motorcycle.
Witness interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence have determined that excessive speed is a contributing factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when they become available.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.