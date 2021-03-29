Arizona Wildcats will face Indiana tonight in Elite Eight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will face Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Monday, March 29.
It is the first Elite Eight appearance for both team. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The No. 3 Wildcats beat Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 Saturday night, when they made a season-high 13 3-pointers. Arizona hasn’t been seeded this high since the 1998 NCAA tournament, when they were also a No. 3 seed.
The last time Arizona played in the NCAA tournament, they reached the second round as a No. 9 seed.
