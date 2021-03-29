FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is ON!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 29, 2021 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated March 29 at 4:11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure warms temperatures across Arizona rapidly this week. There’s a slight chance Tucson will record its first 90 degree day of the year Monday, better chance by the end of the week. A system passing to our north will bring breezy to gusty winds Monday and Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Tuesday for most of southeast Arizona. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy with a Fire Weather Watch in place.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a highs near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.