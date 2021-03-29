FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is ON!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure warms temperatures across Arizona rapidly this week. There’s a slight chance Tucson will record its first 90 degree day of the year Monday, better chance by the end of the week. A system passing to our north will bring breezy to gusty winds Monday and Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Tuesday for most of southeast Arizona. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy with a Fire Weather Watch in place.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a highs near 90 degrees.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.