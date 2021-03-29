FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is ON!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure warms temperatures across Arizona rapidly this week. There’s a slight chance Tucson will record its first 90 degree day of the year Monday, better chance by the end of the week. A system passing to our north will bring breezy to gusty winds Monday and Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Tuesday for most of southeast Arizona. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire.