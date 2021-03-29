Gov. Ducey creates Wildfire Awareness Week in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As southern Arizona prepares for Red Flag conditions over the next few days, Governor Doug Ducey is announcing the creation of Wildfire Awareness Week.
“Wildfire season is here, and it’s up to all of us to make responsible decisions that will protect our state,” Gov. Ducey said.
Throughout the week of Mar. 28 - April 3, officials will highlight wildfire prevention and preparedness and encourage responsible fire management.
“There are simple but effective, ways we can all minimize the threat of wildfires, like limiting combustible material and vegetation near your house and making sure matches are out cold before walking away,” Gov. Ducey said.
To help prevent fires, Arizonans are encouraged to:
- Ensure trailer chains do not drag (any spark can start a fire)
- Practice responsible outdoor recreation and ensure campfires, matches or cigarettes are out cold before walking away from them
- Be “fire-wise” and protect your property by limiting the combustible material and vegetation within 100 feet of your house
- Remember it is illegal and highly dangerous to fly a drone near wildfires.
Arizona usually experiences peak wildfire season from May through mid-July when conditions are windy, dry, and hot.
According to a news release, wildfires ravaged close to 980,000 acres in Arizona last year, the second most severe year for total acres burned.
