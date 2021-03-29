Group steps up to get supplies to Navajo veterans during pandemic

“The pandemic hit Navajo Nation very hard, and even though we had some good measures in place, like public health orders and sheltering in place, it was nothing that we have ever experienced,” said MacDonald LoneTree, who now lives in Washington, D.C. “It was a whirlwind because Navajos are very much a social community. Not only do we get out and visit one another, but we have traditional ceremonies and we have extended families that are very close.”