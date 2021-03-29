House divided: Wildcat and Hoosier face off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two universities made history in the women’s NCAA tournament this weekend. Arizona and Indiana reached the Elite Eight for the first time.
Now, the two basketball teams are preparing to face off against each other.
Only one will reign victorious, which is causing a rift off the court. In Oro Valley, a battle is brewing at one household.
After nearly 24 years of marriage, Andy and Renee Bogar have found themselves at odds.
“I am a Wildcat,” said Renee. “I went to the U of A and graduated from there. Andy went to IU, graduated from there. He moved out here the day I graduated college.”
It’s a home divided. In all their years, cheering for different teams has never come between them; the Wildcat and Hoosier happily coexisted under one roof.
“They never met until this point,” Andy said.
“Right,” Renee agreed. “We always thought, ‘If it were to ever happen’, but it just never happened.”
That is … until now.
“I think it’s great that it’s the women’s basketball team that’s made it,” Renee said.
“Really, I think it’s getting struck by lightning just the fact the two teams finally got together,” Andy said.
“Since the two teams are playing now, he’s got to root for the Hoosiers,” Renee said. “Honey, what is a Hoosier anyways? No one really knows what a Hoosier is. Everyone knows what a Wildcat is.”
“Let me tell you something about a Hoosier,” laughed Andy. “It used to be there were acres between homes in Indiana. If you wanted to get the attention of a neighbor, you would yell, ‘Who’s there?’ And ‘Hoosier’ stuck.”
So, how will the Bogar’s enjoy Monday’s game? Separately. Another first.
“She gets the house,” said Andy. “She gets the dogs. I’ve got to go find somewhere to go tomorrow night. I have had many friends offer to put me up and watch the game with them. But, ultimately, we can’t be together while watching the game tomorrow night.”
March may bring madness on the court, but not in the Bogar’s marriage. Their love never takes a timeout.
“Yeah, because we want to make it to 25 years,” said Renee. “May the better team win!”
The Wildcats and Hoosiers make their regional final debuts on Monday, March 29, at 6 p.m.
