Missing Chandler snowboarder found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Chandler man who went snowboarding in Flagstaff over the weekend was found dead Sunday.
Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Vsevolod Mikhailovich Predtechenskiy left for the Arizona Snowbowl Saturday, March 27, 2021, according to AZ Family. Predtechenskiy spoke with his family via video chat that morning but hadn’t been heard from since.
His family told authorities Predtechenskiy he goes to the Snowbowl often and knows the area well, AZ Family reports. The man’s 2019 Toyota Rav 4 was found in lot No.1 at the resort and his body was discovered Sunday, March 28.
His death is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.