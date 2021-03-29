Navajo Code Talkers Day to become official state holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Navajo Code Talkers Day honors the courage of the Code Talkers and their critical role in the Allied victory of WWII.
Governor Doug Ducey calls Code Talkers “American heroes,” and has signed legislation that makes August 14 a legal state holiday every year.
“They assisted on every major operation involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific theatre, using their native language to come up with an unbreakable code,” Gov. Ducey said. “More than 400 Code Talkers answered the call to serve our nation, and Arizona is grateful for their dedication to protecting our nation.”
According to the bill, if National Navajo Code Talkers Day falls on a day other than Sunday, the Sunday following August 14 is to be observed as the holiday.
“It’s important that all Arizonans remember the service and bravery of the Navajo Code Talkers,” said Senator Jamescita Peshlakai, who sponsored the legislation. “Their crucial service during WWII will not be forgotten.”
According to a news release, the U.S. government recruited and enlisted the Navajo men to serve in standard communications units. They used their unbreakable code to assist in every major operation involving the United States Marines in the Pacific Ocean theatre, including during the battle at Iwo Jima where they successfully transmitted more than 800 messages without error.
