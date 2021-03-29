Two-year paving project on Oracle Road to begin in April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers get ready for a few years of construction along Oracle Road.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a two-year project will begin in April to repave and make other improvements to a 10-mile section of State Route 77/Oracle Road between Tucson and Oracle Valley.
Drivers can expect to see improvements between Ina Road and Magee Road that include turn lanes, new traffic signals, new sidewalks, LED lighting, and drainage upgrades.
Officials say the project will cost $34 million.
Nearly 50,000 vehicles travel through portions of Tucson, Oro Valley and Pinal County so ADOT will be working at night when possible to minimize delays. However, drivers should expect some daytime lane restrictions and delays.
The first construction and lane restrictions are expected in late April along the Miracle Mile segment of the project.
In addition to pavement, motorists can look forward to other features that will improve safety and traffic flow that include:
- Adding new dual left turn lanes to the intersection of Magee and Oracle roads.
- Lighting improvements, including new LED street lights, between River and Ina roads.
- Roadway drainage improvements.
- Constructing new ADA approved ramps, sidewalks, driveways between River and Magee roads to improve pedestrian safety.
We will keep you updated on this project.
