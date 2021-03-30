Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers six steps to reduce caregiver stress during National Stress Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stress doesn’t just affect your mood—it can have long-term health impacts as well if you don’t take steps to manage it constructively. For individuals who face the stressful task of caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease, which has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing six steps to reduce caregiver stress as part of National Stress Awareness Month (April).