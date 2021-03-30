Arizona leads nation in personal income growth in 2020

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve sought to stretch and strengthen the social safety net to protect people out of work due to no fault of their own,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We’ve also adopted a commonsense approach that prioritizes peoples’ health while keeping our economy open. As a result, Arizona’s economy is on the rise, providing higher wages and more opportunities to our citizens. We’ve got more work to do, including continuing to get the vaccine out quickly and equitably. That effort is at the top of our to-do list and will continue to be our focus as we bounce back from the pandemic.”