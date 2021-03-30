Arizona Wildcats take down Indiana Hoosiers in Elite Eight matchup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With history already made, the Arizona Wildcats wanted to keep the dance party going a little longer.
Aari McDonald scored a game-high of 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 66-53 win over Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women’s tournament.
The Wildcats (20-5) were in the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Indiana (21-6) was also in the quarterfinals for the first time.
Trinity Baptiste also had a double-double for Arizona with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Mackenzie Holmes paced Indiana with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Arizona Wildcats will play No 1 UConn in one of the two semifinal games set for April 2. The Huskies held off Baylor 69-67 earlier in the day Monday.
Arizona opened the tourney with a 79-44 win over Stony Brook before beating BYU 52-46 in the second round and Texas A&M 74-59 in the Sweet 16. Indiana opened with a 63-32 rout of Virginia Commonwealth. The Hoosiers then beat Belmont 70-48 before upsetting No. 1 seed N.C. State in the Sweet 16.
On the other side of the bracket, Stanford will battle Louisville and South Carolina will face Texas in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.