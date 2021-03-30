Casa Grande man arrested for dragging off-duty officer with a car during attempted burglary

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Casa Grande police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was dragged by a car for several hundred feet during an altercation with a burglary suspect Sunday.
The incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. March 28 when the off-duty officer saw a man breaking into his vehicle outside a nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement store, according to a statement from the Casa Grande Police Department. The officer confronted the man and tried to detain him but the suspect was able to get into his own car and drive away.
The officer was dragged for hundreds of feet before he was separated from the car, according to the statement, and suffered significant injuries to his head and torso. The officer was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Authorities with the Arizona Department of Public Safety took 25-year-old Dominick Alford into custody at his Casa Grande home Tuesday, March 30, at around 10 a.m. after an investigation with the city police department, county sheriff’s office and attorney’s office, according to the statement.
