Colorectal cancer screenings down as COVID-19 pandemic continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot, including the frequency in which we visit the doctor. However, getting screened for cancer should be at the top of your “to-do list,” especially if you are over 50.
According to officials with Northwest Healthcare, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States. With the fear of getting the coronavirus, screenings are down across the country.
“It’s really sad to see that, because patients are so concerned and scared about this pandemic, they’re delaying their own healthcare,” FNP-C, Nurse Practitioner with Northwest Gastroenterology Sandra Pullen said. “So, there’s the potential that they’re missing out on preventing something that could be devastating to them and their families.”
Guidelines recommend getting a colonoscopy when you’re age 50, but encouraged earlier if you have a family history or any other pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions.
“It’s a painless procedure, it’s quick and done as an outpatient procedure,” Pullen said.
While March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, people are encouraged to be aware of the dangers year round.
“Fear of COVID-19 is not a reason to put off a screening,” Pullen said.
Officials with Northwest Healthcare say they are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, like following CDC guidelines, enhanced cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, masking and social distancing.
