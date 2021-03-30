County will embed FEMA PODs in Hispanic neighborhoods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has assured state leaders that the new federal vaccination PODs will be located in predominately Hispanic neighborhoods. That’s because those neighborhoods, which are located on Tucson’s South side are lagging behind the rest of the county in the rate of vaccinations.
The state had initially declined an offer from FEMA to set up the sites in partnership with Pima County, concerned about the county’s ability to set them up without using state resources and whether FEMA could keep its promise of 6,000 doses a day without dipping into state supplies.
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry says the county has set up five points of distribution without state help in the past and will be able to do it with these sites which will be established at the Kino Events Center and the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
“At least three zip codes in that area have a population of Hispanic origin greater than 70%, Huckelberry said. “One or two of those zip codes have Hispanic origins of greater than 90%.”
The county says it can vaccinate up to 210,000 residents in eight weeks with the federal distribution sites.
“We wouldn’t have any age restrictions or any other restrictions,” he said. “It would be fully opened to 16 and above.”
But he goes on to say “if you live in that zip code, you’re eligible to be vaccinated at that center.”
Adelita Grijalva, the District 5 Supervisor, said the “data supports it because that’s the area that’s been hardest hit.”
“We’ve lost holidays and Holy Week is coming up,” she said. “Those are usually events that me and my family all get together.”
That is a tradition for many people in the highly Catholic community.
“I look down the street and everybody else is doing the same thing,” Grijalva said. “So when we can do that safely and not have to worry about it, what a relief that would be.”
