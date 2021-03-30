Diamondbacks expanding capacity at Chase Stadium

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the number of coronavirus cases going down in Arizona and more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, sports venues are making changes to the number of fans they will allow during games.
Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Twitter that Chase Stadium will expand fan capacity to 20,000 fans starting the Home Opener.
The Home Opener against Cincinnati is currently all booked, but officials say additional seats will be released at 9 a.m. Friday for the game on April 9.
