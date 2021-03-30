Expansion of restaurant seating rescinded for Town of Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, officials with the Town of Marana rescinded the order that allows restaurants to expand seating areas to sidewalks, for more guests and social distancing.
This in response to Arizona Governor Ducey’s executive order on COVID mitigation protocols for businesses that allow establishments to implement, or not, mask mandates, as well as the latest economic PPP relief announced recently.
Rescindment to this amendment also reinstates all temporarily suspended sign regulations in the Town of Marana, which were in effect due to Mayor Honea’s Proclamation of Local Emergency that allowed for the expansion of outdoor seating at restaurants.
