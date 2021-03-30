FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in place Tuesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper-level trough passes north on Tuesday bringing gusty wind and fire concerns. A Red Flag Warning is active for all southeast Arizona due to strong winds, low humidity values and a high fire danger rating Tuesday. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Temperatures will cool 2 to 6 degrees from Monday’s highs. Cool down will be short-lived as high pressure moves in. Tucson will top out near 90 degrees Thursday through the weekend.