Governor Ducey to kick off opening of advanced manufacturing training facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, March 31, Governor Doug Ducey will join local elected leaders in Pinal County to officially launch a new, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing training center in Coolidge, Arizona.
The facility, named Drive48, represents a unique collaboration among government, industry and academia to bolster Arizona’s workforce training efforts for high-tech jobs.
The more than 13,000 square foot facility has the capacity to train over 100 people at a given time in fields such as automotive, advanced manufacturing, heavy equipment and general industry. The facility is currently outfitted to prepare workers for jobs in automotive manufacturing.
The main training room features a large open area with multiple assembly robots used for training technicians in programming, maintenance, problem solving, troubleshooting, safety, general system requirements and more. The facility also includes several smaller “dojo” rooms that will offer hands-on training with tools, part assembly, various applications and safety aspects for in-demand work.
The facility was designed with flexibility in mind, meaning as industry needs change and evolve, training equipment and curricula will be able to evolve with them.
