1 killed in 2-vehicle crash; light rail service interrupted

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash; light rail service interrupted
News video showed the two vehicles involved in the crash on the light rail tracks and it appeared that one struck a pole. (Source: AZ Family)
By Associated Press | March 30, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST - Updated March 30 at 12:25 PM

PHOENIX (AP) - Officials say a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, March 30, killed one person and halted light rail service in part of east Phoenix near Sky Harbor International Airport.

News video showed the two vehicles involved in the crash on the tracks and it appeared that one struck a pole.

[ Watch AZ Family's coverage of the crash ]

The light rail system instituted a bus bridge to transport train passengers between the 38th Street and 44th Street stations along Washington Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)