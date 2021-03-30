Laredo Sector Border Patrol renders aid to distressed individual

The event occurred during the very early morning of March 23 when agents responded to suspicious activity in a ranch south of Encinal. Agents subsequently apprehended a group of 11 individuals and found them to be illegally present in the U.S. As agents were escorting the individuals out of the brush, one of them, a female, began to experience a medical emergency by suffering seizures. Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were already on scene and immediately rendered aid to her. After the seizures subsided, it left the individual too lethargic and unable to walk further. The agent carried her out of the brush in order to provide further medical attention.