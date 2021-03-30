Laredo Sector Border Patrol renders aid to distressed individual

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo North Station rendered aid to an individual as they apprehended a group of individuals southwest of Encinal, Texas.
The event occurred during the very early morning of March 23 when agents responded to suspicious activity in a ranch south of Encinal. Agents subsequently apprehended a group of 11 individuals and found them to be illegally present in the U.S. As agents were escorting the individuals out of the brush, one of them, a female, began to experience a medical emergency by suffering seizures. Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were already on scene and immediately rendered aid to her. After the seizures subsided, it left the individual too lethargic and unable to walk further. The agent carried her out of the brush in order to provide further medical attention.
A third agent who is certified as a paramedic, arrived on scene and evaluated the individual. A search of her person revealed that she was carrying medication for seizures. The individual recovered and declined further medical attention. Agents continued to monitor her medical condition until she recovered after which she was processed accordingly.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, human smugglers send the individuals they seek to exploit on an often dangerous and treacherous trip of walking through remote areas with no regard for their health and safety. Border Patrol agents will continue to assist those in need as they continue the Border Patrol mission of securing the borders.
