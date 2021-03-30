Pima Athletics confirms volleyball player as third person killed in California crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Athletics confirmed Caley Bringmann was the third person to pass away in a California crash that also took a GCU basketball player’s life.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m., when a Subaru Frayer rear-ended a California Highway Patrol vehicle pulled off to the side of Interstate 5 South. The CHP vehicle was assisting a big rig that had stalled, according to the state patrol. The two officers that were in the CHP vehicle are expected to survive, ABC 10 in Sacramento reported.
Bringmann is from Anchorage.
